AMERICAN CANYON (CBS SF) — At least one person has died following a shooting in the parking lot at a Safeway store in American Canyon Sunday, according to police and .
The shooting happened shortly after noon at the store on West American Canyon Road and sheriff’s detectives and American Canyon police are working to identify the shooter, who fled the scene.
The public is asked to avoid the area during the investigation. Any witnesses are asked to call dispatch at (707) 253-4451.
