SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — A head-on collision on eastbound Highway 92 late Saturday night involving three vehicles, one a San Mateo County bus, hospitalized multiple patients and caused a one-acre brush fire, according to authorities.

KCBS Radio first reported the crash at around 11:42 p.m. Saturday night, saying the three-vehicle injury accident on eastbound Highway 92 just west of the I-280 split in San Mateo County had blocked traffic in both directions.

********KCBS TRAFFIC ALERT****#SanMateoHighlands #Highway92 Both directions of Highway 92 are blocked just west of the 280 split by a three car injury crash. One car is off of the roadway. The crash has triggered a small grass fire. #KCBSTraffic — KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) August 16, 2020

CHP and Calfire units were called to the scene, with firefighters moving quickly to contain the fire. CHP confirmed that one of the vehicles involved in the accident was a San Mateo County bus.

CHP later announced that eastbound Highway 92 was closed between Lower Skyline/Highway 35 and I-280, while westbound Highway 92 was closed between Canada Rd and Highway 35.

Calfire CZU posted on its Twitter account that several patients had been transported to the hospital. The brush fire was contained to one acre and crews were expected to be on the scene mopping up for hours.

UPDATE: #SkylineFire several patients have been transported to local hospitals, firefighters have contained a one acre vegetation fire. Smoke will be visible for several hours in the area as crews mop up hotspots. Expect delays on Highway 92. pic.twitter.com/r36LYlNwqO — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) August 16, 2020

There were no specific details available regarding injuries. Drivers were told to expect delays in the area.