CUPERTINO (CBS SF) — A man died in what appeared to be a fatal hit-and-run collision early Sunday morning in Cupertino, Santa Clara County sheriff’s officials said Monday.

Deputies went at 2:46 a.m. to the intersection of North Wolfe Road and Interstate Highway 280 after someone reported a possible hit-and-run collision and a person lying in the road.

The man, who was in his 50s, was lying near a bicycle unresponsive, according to sheriff’s officials.

The man appeared to have suffered a head injury and the bicycle sustained moderate damage, sheriff’s officials said.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at 3 a.m. by medical personnel. Sheriff’s officials said the cause and circumstances of the collision are still being investigated.

Medical personnel were not releasing the name of the bicyclist Monday evening because they said they had not positively identified him.

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s traffic investigation division at (408) 868-6600. Anonymous tips can be left at (408) 808-4431.

