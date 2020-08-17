Campaign 2020:Viewer Guide to the 'Virtual' Democratic National Convention
MENLO PARK (CBS SF) — A pair of earthquakes jostled the area around Milpitas Monday afternoon, followed a few minutes later by a third quake near Saratoga, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The first temblor, with a magnitude of 3.3 struck at 1:27 p.m. about 6 miles northeast of Milpitas. It was followed 12 minutes later by a magnitude 2.9 quake in the same place.

Then, about ten minutes later, a magnitude 2.6 quake struck near Saratoga.

There are no reports of damage or injury.

