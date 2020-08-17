Comments
GILROY (CBS SF) — A homicide investigation began Monday morning near San Ysidro Park in Gilroy, police said.
The killing was reported at about 6 a.m. Monday in the 7700 block of Murray Avenue. Police said they believe they found the weapon used in the killing.
The suspect is at large, police said. Anyone with information about the slaying is asked to call Detective Silva (408) 846-0335. Anonymous messages can be left at (408) 846-0330.
