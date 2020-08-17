SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police activity on U.S. Highway 101 has shut down the freeway in both directions at Alum Rock Avenue in San Jose, according to authorities.
The 511.org Twitter account first posted about the police activity at 1:20 p.m., initially saying that southbound lanes of the freeway were closed.
Police Department Activity on Southbound US-101 South of Alum Rock Ave in San Jose. All Lanes Closed. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h
— 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) August 17, 2020
Shortly after 2 p.m., CHP reported that police activity on northbound and southbound U.S. 101 south of Alum Rock Avenue had closed all lanes. Traffic is being diverted off the freeway onto Alum Rock Avenue.
So far, no information has been provided as far as what triggered the police activity or the nature of the incident, though some people were saying it was a police standoff on social media.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.
