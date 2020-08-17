SALINAS (CBS SF) — A wildfire sparked by a lightning strike in Monterey County had scorched 2,800 acres by early Monday and remained 10 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.
The River Fire burning in unincorporated Monterey County has damaged five structures and is threatening 1,500 more. Four firefighters have suffered heat-related injuries battling the blaze, which was first reported shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday near Toro Peak.
Cal Fire said Monday that the blaze had moved across Pine Canyon, and was continuing to move to the south toward River Road.
Mandatory evacuations have been ordered, including along Pine Canyon Road, Parker Road, Laurel Lane and Trimble Hill Lane. An evacuation
advisory covers areas including Indian Canyon Road, Mt. Toro Access Road and San Benancio Road from Troy Lane to Corral de Tierra, including Corral del Cielo Road, Lucie Lane and Covie Lane.
An evacuation center has been set up at Buena Vista Middle School, 18250 Tara Drive in Salinas.
There are currently 140 firefighters, three fire crews, 13 fire engines, one tactical observation platform, four air tankers, two helicopters, two bulldozers and two water tankers tending to the fire.
