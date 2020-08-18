SAN ANSELMO (CBS SF) — If you come to Marin, you’d better wear a mask because the Central Marin Police Authority says they may start ticketing those who don’t.

The Central Marin Police say they are looking for folks who openly flout the county’s health order requiring individuals to wear a mask in public.

San Anselmo Vice Mayor Brian Colbert told KPIX that at first, it will be a soft approach.

“Which is, ‘Hey, we noticed you’re not wearing a mask, uh, please wear a mask and explain to people why they should be doing it,'” Colbert said “If they don’t comply, I believe there will be a little bit more continued education and then eventually, there will be a fine.”

That fine ranges from $25 to as much as $500. Lots of lea-way on how that goes. However, most folks walking through San Anselmo Tuesday wore a mask and generally agree with the idea.

“I have all these fancy ones that my grandmother made for me and it’s fun to dress up an outfit with”, said Jenna Beekhuis.

“I think more people have to make sure they wear their mask, the better we’re going to get outta this place,” said Larkspur resident Bill Sibbbern.

Caroline Lurie wears her mask everywhere, “I can’t understand why people wouldn’t do it!?”

But when asked if enforcing the order with police powers is proper, folks were a little cautious, saying they weren’t sure it was law enforcement’s responsibility. Even Colbert acknowledged the complexity of the issue.

“I think enforcement across the state is a challenge right now,” said Colbert.

But others like Bill Sibbern didn’t hesitate at all to express support.

The first part is a reminder. The second part is a fine,” said Sibbern. “I think that’s the way it should be.”