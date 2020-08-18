SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — Evacuation orders were expanded Tuesday evening for communities in San Mateo County and Santa Cruz County because of wildfire activity.

Santa Cruz County:

Cal Fire said new evacuation orders were issued at 7:30 p.m. in Santa Cruz County.

Residents of the following areas should evacuate SOUTH on HWY 236 (Big Basin Hwy) towards Boulder Creek, then access Hwy 9 SOUTH to Santa Cruz:

Waterman Gap Loop, Upper 236, Boulder Creek Golf Course, Heartwood Hill, Lodge Road, Community of Little Basin, Lower China Grade, Upper China Grade, Community of Kings Hwy, Lower Jamison Creek, Gallion Heights, Fallen Leaf Neighborhood, Foxglove Lane

(Zones CRZ10, CRZ13, BOU36, BOU20, BOU30, BOU31, BOU36, BOU37, BOU21)

Residents of the following areas should evacuate NORTH on HWY 9 to Santa Clara County:

Saratoga Toll Road, San Lorenzo Park, Riverside Grove-Community of Teilh Drive, Wildwood Road (Zones, BOU38, BOU39, BOU40, BOU41, BOU42, BOU43)

San Mateo County:

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for:

Loma Mar / Dearborn Park Area (Zone SMC E018)

Pescadero Creek County Park Area (Zone SMC E024)

Butano Community Area (Zone SMC E098)

Butano State Park area including Barranca Knolls Community (Zone SMC E019)

Butano Creek Drainage (Zone SMC E055)

An evacuation center has been set up at Pescadero High School at 360 Butano Cutoff in Pescadero. Current evacuation information could be found at smco.community.zonehaven.com

The affected communities are east of Pescadero along Pescadero Creek Road in the southern part of the county.

A series of lightning-caused wildfires in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties have been grouped together by Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit as the CZU August Lightning Complex fires.

The fires collectively have burned 1,000 acres and had zero containment as of Tuesday afternoon. The largest of the fires was burning in the Butano Creek drainage.

Evacuation order has now been issued. Pescadero High School is the @SMCHSA evacuation site for residents in the areas listed in the @CALFIRECZU statement below. https://t.co/Xk887apIG9 — County of San Mateo (@sanmateoco) August 19, 2020

San Mateo County:

5-14 Fire – 215 acres, 0% contained, Olmo Truck Trail & Butano Fire Road

5-15 Fire – 272 acres, 0% contained, N. Butano Truck Trail & Dearborn Park Road

5-18 Fire – 117 acres, 0% contained, N. Butano Truck Trail & China Grade Road

Santa Cruz County:

Waddell Fire – 118 acres, 0% contained, Old Coast Road & Highway 1

Warrenella Fire – 120 acres, 5% contained, Cememt Plant Rd. & Highway 1