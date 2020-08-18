OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Firefighters extinguished a fire that erupted below a BART track overpass Tuesday morning and shutting down service on the San Leandro and Dublin/Pleasanton lines, officials said.
The blaze erupted around 9:15 a.m. and crew aggressively attacked the blaze below the tracks at 82nd and San Leandro Blvd. Fire department fire photos showed a melted shopping cart and burning piles of debris.
Trains in both directions were halted, awaiting an aerial survey of the tracks for damage.
AC Transit was providing mutual transportation aid between Coliseum and San Leandro stations. At San Leandro station, take Bus 1T and transfer to Bus 73 to Coliseum. At Coliseum station, take Bus 73 and transfer to Bus 1T to get to San Leandro.
BART officials have given no estimate as to when the tracks would be cleared for use.
