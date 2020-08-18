WASHINGTON (CBS SF) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticized Democrats in California over recent rolling blackouts during the state’s record-breaking heat wave, saying “Democrats are unable to keep up with energy demand.”

The President directed the swipe at the state late Tuesday morning, saying that Democrats “have intentionally implemented rolling blackouts — forcing Americans in the dark.”

In California, Democrats have intentionally implemented rolling blackouts — forcing Americans in the dark. Democrats are unable to keep up with energy demand… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020

Trump went on to say in a follow-up tweet that he “gave America energy independence,” with his policies, providing “so much energy we could never use it all.” He claimed “The Bernie/Biden/AOC Green New Deal plan would take California’s failed policies to every American!”

California Governor Gavin Newsom, who at times has leveled his own sharp criticism at the Trump administration, has not replied to the Tweet. On Monday, the governor admitted that state officials “failed to predict and plan” for the energy grid demands brought on by the current heat wave.

“You can’t control the weather but you can prepare for these weather events. Let me make this crystal clear: we failed to predict and plan for these shortages and that’s simply unacceptable,” Newsom said Monday. “I’m the governor. I’m ultimately accountable and will ultimately take responsibility.”

The governor signed an emergency proclamation on energy to make more stored energy available and also called for an investigation into the rolling blackouts.

The sweltering heat wave has been setting temperature records in the San Francisco Bay Area and the entire state since last week, on Tuesday triggering a fifth straight day of possible rolling power outages.

On Monday, at one point the California Independent System Operator which manages the state’s power grid warned that as many as 3.3 million homes and businesses could be affected by an evening emergency order requiring utilities to stage rotating, two-hour outages. But the order never was issued and the warning was canceled shortly before 8 p.m.