OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Separate shootings took the lives of three people over the weekend in Oakland, police said Tuesday.

Officers went at 11:55 p.m. Saturday to the 10300 block of Sunnyside Street following the activation of the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system in the city.

Officers located a male victim suffering from at least one bullet wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to police.

About 90 minutes earlier, officers had gone to the 6500 block of International Boulevard to investigate another ShotSpotter alert.

Officers located a 19-year-old Hayward man and a 37-year-old Oakland woman suffering from gunshot injuries. Both people were taken to the hospital where the man was pronounced dead, police said.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday, an 18-year-old Oakland man was shot in the 10900 block of Beverly Avenue, according to police.

Officers went to that location after someone reported gunshots in the area and located the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died on Saturday, police said.

None of the victims’ names were available on Tuesday and police did not provide any more information about the killings.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents was asked to call the Police Department’s homicide unit at (510) 238-3821.

