BOULDER CREEK (CBS SF) — Flames from a series of lightning-caused fires in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties expanded across the region amid high heat and windy conditions, and additional evacuations were underway Wednesday afternoon.

Cal Fire ordered new evacuations in Santa Cruz County for areas west of Highway 9 to Empire Grade, and south of Bear Creek Road to Felton and Ben Lomond. The entire evacuation zone is so large it encompasses all of California’s oldest state park – Big Basin Redwoods.

The group of fires in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties is called the CZU August Lightning Complex (map). At least 6,000 homes were threatened by the advancing flames which have zero percent containment as of Wednesday afternoon.

“Last night saw a major increase in fire activity,” Cal Fire Capt. Jonathan Cox, head of the San Mateo-Santa Cruz division, said at a Wednesday morning briefing. “We saw several of the fires merge together. It’s 10,000 acres and we have been conducting significant evacuations.”

During a 6 p.m. update, Cal Fire officials said smoke from the fires threatening the area of Bonny Doon and Boulder Creek made it nearly impossible to use fixed-wing aircraft to provide support on the fires. Poor visibility is expected to persist over the next couple of days.

Thousands of residents clogged the roadways heading out of Boulder Creek late overnight, forced from their homes by an advancing wildfire, one five large blazes raging out of control in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties.

Cal Fire, Santa Cruz County, Boulder Creek and fire crews from neighboring communities roared through the downtown streets, heading to do battle with the wall of flames.

Related: Bay Area Fires

Cox said 22,000 people have been moved out of their 6,000 mountain homes stretching from Pescadaro to Boulder Creek. Officials said some homes have burned. At least two firefighters have been injured.

“The fire itself is heading in a southeasterly direction,” he said. “It’s headed from San Mateo County line into Santa Cruz County…This is a very serious timber fire burning in two counties. This is a very serious threat to public safety.”

The current large fires are:

San Mateo County

5-14 Fire – 3,000 acres 0% contained, Olmo Truck Trail & Butano Fire Road

5-15 Fire – 3,000 acres 0% contained, N. Butano Truck Trail & Dearborn Park Road

5-18 Fire – 3,000 acres 0% contained, N. Butano Truck Trail & China Grade Road

Santa Cruz County

Warrenella – 120 acres 5% contained, Cement Plant Rd. & Highway 1

Waddell – 500 acres 0% contained, Old Coast Road & Highway 1

*Plus additional smaller fires in the two counties

EVACUATIONS AND ROAD CLOSURES