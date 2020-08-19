Comments
BIG SUR (KION) — The Dolan Fire in Big Sur expanded to 2,500 acres overnight and is burning in all directions.
KION reports that officials said evacuations are taking place on the east side of Dolan Canyon. Hwy 1 is closed on the south at Lucia & north at Julia Pfeiffer Burns.
The fire, the third blaze to erupt in Monterey County, was first reported Tuesday night.
The California Highway Patrol confirmed the fire was in Big Sur on Dolan Ridge just east of the Esalen Institute.
The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office confirms that there are evacuation orders in the area. Authorities also said State Parks has detained someone, but did not say why.
