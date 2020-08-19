LAKE BERRYESSA (CBS SF) — A wall of flames roared through the Spanish Flat Mobile Villa on the western shore of Lake Berryessa overnight, reducing homes to ashes and vehicles to piles of melted metal.

The fire is one of several blazes comprising the LNU Lighning Complex Fires (map) which have burned more than 46,000 acres as of Wednesday morning and destroyed or damaged about 100 structures, according to Cal Fire. The fires were at zero percent containment.

The Spanish Flat community was under a mandatory evacuation order and the residents had fled the community as the fire marched westward from its ignition site during Monday’s dry lightning storms. No injuries have been reported.

AP Photographer Noah Berger captured images of Mother Nature’s fury.

The fires in Napa County exploded in size Tuesday, growing to more than 30,000 acres.

On Tuesday night near Highway 128 and Berryessa Knoxville Road, small fires were still burning in the hills. It was a remnant of an intense flare up of one branch of the fire late Tuesday afternoon.

The roar of the fires echoed through canyons as fast-moving flames consumed the Spanish Flat neighborhood.

ALSO READ:

Nearby on Highway 128, the fire torched the trees and consumed the dry grasses near the Somerston Winery between Lake Hennessey and Lake Berryessa.

“It just keeps coming. Every few years, another fire,” says Nylind Stanley. He lives in Capell Canyon and says he was ordered to evacuate, but refused. He says this time, he doesn’t trust the firefighters to save his house.

“They’re stretched so thin now, there’s very few fire trucks up here and planes,” says Stanley.

His neighbor, Mike Nicholini, came over with water tenders and laid out hoses around the house.

“We’re pretty set up and ready, ready to take care of whatever comes down the road,” says Nicholini.

Cal Fire admits their resources are spread thin. There are dozens of fires burning all across Northern California. The hard part is, all of them started at once during recent lightning storms.

The continued heatwave isn’t making things any easier for firefighters.

“These conditions aren’t conducive to control of the fire. With as many fires as are going on, the resources are limited to some extent so that does make it a little more difficult to control,” says Capt. Robert Foxworthy with Cal Fire.