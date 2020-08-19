SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) – A 24-year-old San Leandro man was the victim of a fatal stabbing Saturday in his hometown, police said Tuesday.
The man’s name was not yet available from the Alameda County coroner’s bureau. Police are still looking for a suspect.
Officers were called at about 5 p.m. Saturday to the 1500 block of Billings Boulevard, near Martin Boulevard, a residential neighborhood just east of the Interstate Highway 880/Davis Street interchange.
When police found the victim, he had been stabbed multiple times and was pronounced dead in the driver’s seat of a white Chevrolet Camaro.
Evidence suggests that there was an altercation between the victim and another man, but police didn’t know Monday what the nature of the altercation was.
Officers are investigating the killing and no other information was immediately available. Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call San Leandro police at (510) 577-2740.
