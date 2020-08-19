SAN QUENTIN (CBS SF) — Another condemned inmate from San Quentin State Prison, Dean Eric Dunlap, has died at an outside hospital, corrections officials announced Wednesday.
Dunlap was pronounced dead at a hospital in San Bernardino County, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Dunlap, a convicted child molester, had been sentenced to death in 2006 after being linked by DNA evidence to the abduction, rape and killing of a 9-year-old girl in 1992. Since November 2016 he has been in the custody of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department after DNA evidence tied him to the strangulation death of a woman in 1991.
The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Department will determine Dunlap’s cause of death. Two dozen inmates from San Quentin State Prison have died because of complications from COVID-19, including 11 inmates on Death Row.
The last execution at San Quentin was in 2006. Gov. Gavin Newsom suspended executions in the state of California in March of 2019. There are currently 715 people on California’s death row.
