WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS News) — Former Vice President Joe Biden formally accepted the Democratic nomination for president of the United States on Thursday, assuming the mantle of party standard-bearer more than 30 years after his first presidential run and vowing to deny President Trump a second term while uniting the country.
“Here and now, I give you my word: If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst,” said Biden, who first ran for president in 1988. “While I will be a Democratic candidate, I will be an American president.”
Biden, who was introduced by his two surviving children and a recording of his late son Beau, said November’s election will “determine what America is going to look like for a long, long time.”
“Character is on the ballot. Compassion is on the ballot,” he said.
