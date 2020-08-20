MOCCASIN (CBS13) – Evacuations have been ordered as crews are battling another fast-growing blaze that sparked in Tuolumne County on Thursday.

CBS Sacramento reports the blaze, dubbed the Moc Fire, was said to be about 50 acres in size just before 2:30 p.m., and at around 3:40 p.m., Cal Fire said the blaze has rapidly grown to approximately 300 acres.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said the evacuations are in place for Highway 120 at Moccasin through Big Oak Flat, to Merrell Road in Groveland, including Priest Coulterville Road.

MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDER: Moccasin Fire-

now being issued from Hwy 120 at Moccasin through Big Oak Flat, to Merrell Rd in Groveland. This includes Priest Coulterville Rd. #mocfire — Tuolumne Co. Sheriff (@TuolumneSheriff) August 20, 2020

An evacuation warning was issued for Groveland and Pine Mountain Lake.

An evacuation center has been set up at the Mariposa Fairgrounds at 5007 Fairgrounds Road in Mariposa.

On scene at the #mocfire – burning near Hwy 120 & 49 and the community of Mocassin, California. pic.twitter.com/3wjBRgyaTa — Tracy Barbutes (@tracybarbutes) August 20, 2020

Cal Fire said the fire is burning in the Moccasin area of Tuolumne County near Highway 49 and Highway 120 and is heading east at “a critical rate of speed.”

Authorities said the Manzanita Building at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds is acting as an emergency evacuation shelter.

Details regarding what started the fire were not available.