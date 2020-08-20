SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Lyft and Uber are preparing to suspend their rideshare operations in California as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday night, in response to last week’s court ruling that required ride-hailing companies to classify their drivers as employees.

“This is not something we wanted to do, as we know millions of Californians depend on Lyft for daily, essential trips,” the San Francisco-based company said a statement Thursday.

According to The Sacramento Bee, Uber is also set to shut down operations in the Golden State late Thursday night, barring court intervention. Last week, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said his company could also shut down its California operations over the ruling.

Last week, a San Francisco Superior Court judge issued an injunction saying that Lyft, along with Uber, must reclassify their drivers.

The injunction is part of a lawsuit brought on by the State of California and city attorneys in San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego alleging the ride-hailing giants violated Assembly Bill 5 (AB5), claiming they “exploited hundreds of thousands of California workers” by classifying drivers as independent contractors instead of employees.

Both companies have vowed to appeal. Meanwhile, Uber and Lyft have pushed for Proposition 22, a ballot measure that would give them a carve out to AB5.