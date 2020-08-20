MONTEREY (CBS SF) – Authorities from beach communities around Monterey Bay announced in an unprecedented joint statement on Thursday the intended closure of all beaches over the Labor Day weekend to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Beach closures during the anticipated busy holiday weekend from Sept. 5-7 are subject to input and ratification by each of the jurisdictions’ elected leaders.

The city managers of Monterey, Pacific Grove, Carmel-by-the-Sea, Sand City, Capitola, and Santa Cruz, the State Parks District Superintendent, and the county administrative officer for Santa Cruz County issued the joint statement.

“We are deeply concerned about public safety and the impacts the coronavirus has sustained in our communities. We know that we must take action this Labor Day holiday to protect our residents, and help our communities get past the pandemic-caused shelter in place so we can all get back to work, school, and a more normal way of life,” the statement said.

“The more stringent measures we take now will reduce more COVID-19 positive cases and hasten our economic recovery, thus relieving devastating stress, worry, and heartache for so many,” the statement said.

Planned closures will only allow for access to the ocean for water activities.

Potential closures include the beach at Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk (including Main and Cowell Beach), Seacliff State Beach, Capitola Beach, Manresa Main State Beach, Sunset State Beach, Marina State Beach, Fort Ord Dunes State Park, Monterey State Beach (includes beach sections in Seaside and Sand City), Del Monte Beach, San Carlos Beach, McAbee Beach, Lovers Point Beach and Park, Asilomar State Beach, Carmel Beach, Carmel River State Beach, and Monastery Beach.

All agencies, including state parks, will be assigned teams to help manage beach closures. Cities in the area also require face coverings in public and social distancing guidelines in accordance to local and state health orders.

To learn if a specific beach is closed, people can visit each individual local or state beach website for more information.

