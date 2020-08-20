VALLEJO (CBS SF) — In two unrelated shootings, a man and woman were killed, a toddler was injured and another man was injured in Vallejo Thursday evening, police said.
Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the area of Trinity and Louisiana streets and arrived to find a man and a woman dead.
A toddler at the scene was taken to a hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds. Police did not immediately release an update on the child’s condition Thursday night.
An unrelated shooting at 7:41 p.m. at Richardson Park left a 31-year-old man injured. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police have not released the identities of any of the victims or provided any information about suspects in either shooting.
