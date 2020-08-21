SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.

Greetings one and all. A tough week as we continue to shelter in place as fires continue to rage across the Bay Area and beyond. I hope these few fun things may provide distraction and levity, just for a little bit. Grateful to the first responders for their heroic work and praying that those in the line of fire escape safely and are able to return to their homes soon. I’ll kick off with ways you can help today. We are ALL in this together!!

DONATE: RED CROSS

Make a donation to support those who have lost much during these most recent fires. Donate by phone by texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. or online.

https://www.redcross.org/donate

GIVE: FOOD BANKS

The need is great so please donate what you can. Cash donations or non-perishable goods will be warmly received. Volunteer support is also needed.

http://canv.org/

ART: SF HEARTS

San Francisco General Hospital Foundation is now accepting artist submissions for the annual Hearts in San Francisco public art project, which will be celebrating its 17th year. For the 2021 series, the Foundation welcomes design submissions by both up-and-coming and established local San Francisco Bay Area artists. The 2021 Hearts in San Francisco series will include six large hearts, six table top hearts, and 10 mini heart sculptures. Design renderings for the heart sculptures must be submitted by Monday, August 31, 2020

https://sfghf.org/create-a-heart/

COOK OFF: CHEFS FOR FOOD BANK

Join me for the inaugural (and virtual!) Napa Valley Champions Cook-off to raise money for the Napa Food Bank and Meals on Wheels. This Sunday, August 23 at 2pm two Napa Valley rock star chefs ELIzabeth Binder (Beat Bobby Flay) & Chef Chris Kollar (Chopped winner) cook against each other in a friendly challenge to determine the ultimate champ!

Check out the details for this Facebook Live event! https://oxbowpublicmarket.com/event/napa-valley-champions-cook-off?instance_id=13704

DINING: AL FRESCO IN NAPA

MORIMOTO on the NAPA waterfront invites you to join for dinner outdoors in a safely distanced environment. Enjoy sashimi and sushi and some of the Iron Chef’s greatest hits: Black cod, wasabi shrimp and his luxurious caviar & beef tartare with the artful tray of bonus flavors. Heat lamps are on hand if the evening chill breezes in. Enjoy killer cocktails and a sensational selection of sake. This magical downtown NAPA culinary home of MORIMOTO with Chef Sean Massey at the helm never ever disappoints. Food also available to go.

http://morimotonapa.com/

MOVIE: STAGE MOTHER

Set in the glitz and gritty reality of San Francisco, new film Stage Mother stars Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver, Lucy Liu and Adrian Grenier. It follows a church choir-mistress from Texas who inherits a drag club from her long-estranged gay son. This camp romp is full of heart and laughs, the brilliant, witty script penned by San Francisco screenwriter Brad Hennig. I know what I am watching tonight. Check your video on demand VOD services to download. Stage Mother is available NOW.

https://youtu.be/-AvSoHSYLeA

MONROE HIGH SCHOOL TEACHERS RAP

This rappin roll call by talented teachers from Monroe, Georgia is full of the feel goods. The teaching team wanted to inspire kids returning to school and did so with that fun rap. It’s gone viral with now hundreds of thousands of views and the kids are now excited about their new school year! Hope that applies for our Bay Area back to schoolers!!

https://youtu.be/102l8HwO9Fk

Take care and be safe all.

