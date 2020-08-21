HEALDSBURG (KPIX) — The out-of-control Walbridge Fire, part of the LNU Lightning Complex, roared down Wallace Creek Road early Friday, burning several homes and sending residents fleeing for safety.
The area was initially under an evacuation warning, but overnight winds accelerated the advancing wall of flames toward the wooded, hilly area 12 miles west of Healbsburg.
Video shot around 2 a.m. as the fire rolled through showed homes consumed by flames, power poles, vegetation and trees ablaze.
At least four people have died and four others injured as the massive group of fires comprising the LNU Lightning Complex fires (map) burned through 215,000 acres in two counties stretching from the shores of Lake Berryessa to the neighborhoods near Fairfield as of Thursday evening, destroying or damaging more than 600 structures, fire officials reported.
Many residents in living west of Healdsburg hurriedly evacuated whatever they could carry from their homes Thursday night, as the flames closed in.
Roads in the Mill Creek area became impassable as a raging fire scorched the mountainside. Flames were seen shooting up the sides of the majestic redwoods, burning wildly out of control.
#Walbridgefire #LNULightningComplex near Healdsburg, fire satellite heat detections as of 0500PDT shows minimal growth but many hotspots near Cazadero/Guerneville. pic.twitter.com/WP0NMitWrR
— AI6YR (@ai6yrham) August 21, 2020
Jason Passalacqua, who lives off Mill Creek Road said, “It’s scary at the end of the day and it’s out of anybody’s control.”
Passalacqua has been working all day and night on what he can control. “We trimmed back trees, put sprinklers on the roof and, most importantly, I have friends that have showed up that have offered to help.”
Air tankers worked as late as they could to try to knock most of the blaze. Residents say the fire has been erratic, especially with the winds picking up.
Gail Pippi said “It starts on one end and goes another. They don’t know what to predict right now.”
Firefighters have been dealing with abnormal weather conditions.
Paul Lowenthal, the Walbridge Fire public information officer, said: “Depending on what part of the fire we’re on, we’ve had increase in winds and fire behavior anywhere from that 9, 10, 11 o’clock hour to 3 in the morning.”
Napa County Evacuation Orders:
- Highway 128 from Lower Chiles Valley Road to Monticello Road
- Highway 128 from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Valley Road
- Chiles Pope Valley Road from Highway 128 to Lower Chiles Valley Road
- All of Hennessey Ridge Road
- From Moskowite Corner to Wooden Valley Rd, Including the community of Circle Oaks
- Atlas Peak from the Bubbing Well Pet Cemetary at 2462 Atlas Peak Rd to the dead end
- From Loma Vista Rd / Soda Canyon Rd to the dead end
- All of Steele Canyon Rd from Hwy 128 to and including the Berryessa Highlands Sub Divison
- Wragg Canyon Rd – from Hwy 128 to the end of the road, including Pleasure Cove Resort
- Chiles Pope Valley Road – From Lower Chiles Valley Road to Pope Canyon Road
- Highway 121 (Monticello Road) – from Wooden Valley Road to Silveraldo Trail
- Pope Valley Road – From Aetna Springs Road to Chiles Pope Valley Road
- Aetna Springs Road – From Pope Valley to the dead end
- Butts Canyon Road – From Aetna Springs Road to the Lake County line
- James Creek Road – From Butts Canyon Road to the dead end
- Highway 121 (Monticello Road) – from Wooden Valley Road to Vichy Ave
Community of Angwin
Community of Deer Park
St Helena Hospital
East side of HWY 29 from Lake County line down to Silverado Trail
East side of Silverado Trail from Highway 29 to Highway 128
Northwest side of Highway 128 to Chiles Pope Valley Road
Northwest side of Chiles Pope Valley Road to Pope Valley Road
Northwest side of Pope Valley Road to Butts Canyon Road
West side of Butts Canyon to Lake County
