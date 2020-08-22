HEALDSBURG (KPIX) — This was a day of significant changes for the Walbridge Fire. Winds shifted, evacuation areas grew and new concerns emerged.

“For the last several days we’ve been working with winds pushing out of the north, northwest to the south, southeast,” said Paul Lowenathal of Cal Fire. “That’s why a lot of warnings have been in place for the Russian River community. The wind is now going to come out of the south-southwest and push to the north-northeast … concern focuses on the side of the fire so that’s gonna be everything from the west side of 101 from up around Geyserville down through Healdsburg.”

Up and down the west side of Highway 101, this was another day for residents to learn their evacuation zone.

“We’re just hoping we can get through the next three days and will come out OK on the other side,” said Jesse Sherman as he and his family packed their cars on the western edge of Healdsburg.

These areas had been under an evacuation warning for days. Now it was time to clear out with the anticipation that firefighters would be coming in.

“So, our main concern is for them and their safety — to get out of their way so they can do their job,” Sherman said.

Cal Fire has been laying the groundwork for the job. Over the past two days they have delivered a heavy air attack, complete with the Super Tanker, in the areas northwest of Healdsburg and west of Geyserville.

“Essentially that airshow that’s been taking place on the north side of the fire, bulldozers cutting lines, it has essentially been preparing for this,” Lowenathal explained.

What is harder to prepare for is the approaching weather and the possibility of more dry lightning.

“So the struggle now is ‘where is the system going to move through exactly?'” Lowenathal said. “Not only the lightning but the weather conditions that come with those thunderstorms. So you’ve got downdrafts, the winds on the front end of the system — in the back of the system. All of those are potentially going to play into how we operate and what our priorities are over the next several days.”