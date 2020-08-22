VACAVILLE (CBS SF/AP) — As Hank Hanson stood amid the ruins of his home something caught his. Somehow his tomato plants had survived the firestorm that destroy nearly everything in its path.

“They escaped the whole deal,” the 81-year-old said. “About the only thing I have left in the world is tomatoes.”

Hanson says he still hears sirens in his dreams — a byproduct of living nearly 30 years in the wildfire-prone wilderness area. But about 1 a.m. Wednesday, Hanson knew he wasn’t dreaming when he looked to the hills above his home.

The ridge line, where he and his wife in daylight tracked the sun’s shifting seasonal paths, was lit up as if someone had strung lights across it and plugged it in.

“It started pouring toward us like a waterfall,” Hanson said.

The fire was one of the more than 500 wildfires ignited across California this week from what state firefighting officials are calling a “lightning siege” — summer thunderstorms that produce little or no rain but have prompted nearly 12,000 lightening strikes across sun-scorched terrain.

More than 13,700 firefighters are battling the blazes, the most severe of which are focused in Northern California west of the state capital in Sacramento and east of the San Francisco Bay.

The extraordinary reach of the flames has pushed firefighting resources to the point “we have not seen in recent history,” said Shana Jones, chief of the Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit of the state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

With firefighting crews stretched thin, there was no evacuation warning for Hanson and his neighbors.

Luckily, Hanson was awake because his electricity was out and the stifling 95-degree (35C) temperature prevented him from sleeping.

He quickly woke up his wife, and the two raced in their diesel truck down the road. The air rang with car horns as people desperately tried to wake up their neighbors.

Hanson and his wife made it to a hotel room in the nearby community of Fairfield, grateful they were alive. They found out later that their house was destroyed by the fire.

The house was really two houses. The first was a small redwood home originally built in Vacaville in the 1930s but later moved to the property. Hanson, who owned a business that made patio enclosures, bought the property in 1974. He spent weekends there for the next 17 years, planting walnut, peach, fig and eucalyptus trees.

In 1991, he completed a 3,000 square-foot (279-square-meter) addition to that house. It had a wine cellar, indoor and outdoor pools plus three fireplaces.

The fires this week have grown quickly and, collectively, have destroyed nearly 700 homes and other structures across the state.

Most of the homes that were leveled were burned by the fire that took Hanson’s home, the so-called LNU Lightning Complex fire. It’s the second-largest wildfire in state history and has burned more than 490 square miles (1,270 square kilometers).

Hanson said he is treating the fire as “an adventure” and talks excitedly when describing his harrowing escape . But his voice catches when he talks about the house, especially when he says he won’t rebuild.

“I worked on it for 30 years. It was pretty nice,” he said. “I wouldn’t want to do it on a lesser scale, and I don’t got time to top the old one.”

Hanson said he plans to turn the lot into a park and a campground for himself and his friends for the next few years.

EVACUATIONS AND ROAD CLOSURES

EVACUATION ORDER(S)LIFTED – Yolo County

WHAT: Evacuation Orders(s) Lifted: The formal announcement of lifting evacuations in an area currently under evacuation.

WHEN: IMMEDIATELY

WHERE:All areas of Yolo County, within Evacuation Zones 2,8,9,15,31,46,55, and 60

Fire personnel are still active in the area. Please reduce speeds and drive with caution. Access will be limited to residents only; no other public access will be granted at this time.

The cancellation of additional evacuation orders is being evaluated based on a variety of factors, including potential fire behavior, and the re-establishment of crucial infrastructure.

LNU LIGHTNING COMPLEX EVACUATION UPDATE – Lake County 8/22/20 6PM

WHEN: IMMEDIATELY

EVACUATION WARNING:

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has issued additional EVACUATION WARNINGS for the following areas:

All residences and areas east of SR-29, north of Morgan Valley Rd., south of SR-20, west of the previous warning evacuation line (08/21/20)(Sky High Ridge Rd., from Morgan Valley Rd. extending north to SR-20,) not to include any residents within the city limits of Clearlake.

All residences along and east of Big Canyon Rd., Perini Rd., and Seigler Canyon Rd., South of SR-29, west of SR-29, and north of the warning line (08/21/20)(Anderson Springs Rd., Neft Rd., and Boggs Mt Rec Area extending northeast to the intersection of SR-29 / Hofacker Rd.)

We are asking everyone to take preparations in the event that an Evacuation Order is issued. Preparations should include gathering all medications, important documents, making plans for pets, and notifying family members where you may be going. Those requiring additional time to evacuate or those with pets or livestock should leave the area as soon as possible. During a mandatory evacuation, it will be extremely hectic and traffic conditions will be very congested. By evacuating early, you do your part in keeping yourself, your neighbors, and our first responders safe. Should an evacuation order be issued and shelter is needed, you will be directed to a Temporary Evacuation Point (TEP).

NOTES: SAFETY MESSAGE – The public is reminded to stay vigilant on current fire conditions. Please continue to adhere to road closures and any evacuation warnings. A reminder to drive slowly and yield to emergency personnel in the area. There will be smoke in the respective areas as firefighters continue firefighting operations. If at any time you feel unsafe, please call 911.

YOLO COUNTY LNU LIGHTNING FIRE COMPLEX COMMUNITY BRIEFING

Streamed from the Yache Dehe Fire Department (no in-person attendance)

Date: Sunday, August 23, 2020

Time: 2:30PM

Location:

LNU LIGHTNING COMPLEX EVACUATION UPDATE – Lake County

WHAT: Evacuation Order: Immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access.

WHEN: IMMEDIATELY

EVACUATION ORDER:

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has issued an EVACUATION ORDER for residents living in the following areas: All residents living south of Morgan Valley Rd., west of the Mandatory Evacuation boarder line at Sky High Ridge Rd. to HWY 29 and HWY 53 in Lower Lake. East of HWY 29 at Hofacker Ln. to the Mandatory Evacuation Boarder line. This area was previously under a warning and has been upgraded to an order.NOTES: SAFETY MESSAGE – The public is reminded to stay vigilant on current fire conditions. Please continue to adhere to road closures and any evacuation warnings. A reminder to drive slowly and yield to emergency personnel in the area. There will be smoke in the respective areas as firefighters continue firefighting operations. If at any time you feel unsafe, please call 911. Residents may experience very smokey conditions as the firefight continues. Smokey conditions can be unhealthful to many people especially children, the elderly, and anyone with respiratory problems. LNU LIGHTNING COMPLEX EVACUATION ORDERS LIFTED – NAPA COUNTY WHAT: Evacuation Orders(s) Lifted: The formal announcement of lifting evacuations in an area currently under evacuation. WHEN: Effective Immediately WHERE:

The Evacuation Warning along Highway 121 (Monticello Road) from Vichy Ave to Silverado Trail is lifted and no longer in place.

All other Evacuation Orders and road closures remain in place. NOTES: Fire personnel are still active in the area. Please reduce speeds and drive with caution. Access will be limited to residents only; no other public access will be granted at this time. The cancellation of additional evacuation orders is being evaluated based on a variety of factors, including potential fire behavior, and the re-establishment of crucial infrastructure. For additional information on returning home after a wildfire, go to: here communications/downloads/fact_sheets/PGE_ReturningHomeAfterAfterAFire_print.pdf LNU LIGHTNING COMPLEX EVACUATION UPDATE – SONOMA COUNTY WHAT:

Evacuation Order: Immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access.

Evacuation Warning: Potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should leave now. WHEN: IMMEDIATELY EVACUATION ORDER:

IMMEDIATELY ZONE 2F1 East of Dutcher Creek Road and the Dry Creek (the actual creek) North of Canyon Road West of Hwy 101 ZONE 2F2 South of Canyon Road East of the Dry Creek (the actual creek) North of Lytton Springs Road West of Geyserville Avenue ZONE 2F3 South of Lytton Springs Road East of the Dry Creek (the actual creek) North of Westside Road West of the Healdsburg city limits. ZONE 2K1 All areas North and East of Westside Rd. West of Hwy. 101 West of the Russian River ZONE 2K2 All areas west of Hwy. 101 East of the Russian River to the Windsor Town limits North of where Windsor River Rd. dead ends extending west to the Russian River ZONE 4A1 All areas East of the Russian River North of River Rd. West of Trenton Healdsburg Rd. and Eastside Rd. South of the area between the western dead end of Windsor River Rd. and the Russian River ZONE 4C1 North of Guerneville Road East of Covey Road and Hwy 116 West of Laguna Rd South of River Road CITY OF HEALDBURG The residents in the City of Healdsburg West of Highway 101 off of Chiquita Road are under an Evacuation Order. This includes Chateau Real, Matteri Rd, Burgundy Rd, Chablis Rd, Zinfandel Rd, and Riesling Rd. All areas in the city of Healdsburg East of Highway 101 remain on an Evacuation Warning. EVACUATION WARNING: ZONE 4A2 East of Trenton Healdsburd Road North of Mark West Station Road West of the Windsor City Limits and Windsor Road South of Windsor River Road ZONE 4A3 East of Trenton Healdsburg Road North of River Road West of Slusser Road South of Mark West Station Road ZONE 2A2 North of the Dry Creek and the norther fork of Lak Sonoma County West of Dutcher Creek, City of Coverdale city limits and Hwy 128 South of the Mendocino County line ZONE 2C4 South and West of Asti Road East of Hwy 101 North of Hwy 128 ZONE 2G1 East of Hwy 101 South and West of Hwy 128 North of Alexander Valley Road Town of Windsor Zone A North of Windsor River Road West of Hwy 101 All to the Western and norther town limits west of 101ZONE 2G1 LNU LIGHTNING COMPLEX FIRE PRESS CONFERENCE ANNOUNCEMENT WHAT: LNU Lightning Complex, will provide an update on the current status of the fires and will be available to answer questions after the press conference WHEN: 11:00 a.m. today August 22, 2020 WHERE: Napa County Fairgrounds 1435 North Oak Street Calistoga, CA 94515 NOTE: Live streaming of the press conference will be available on Facebook by following @CALFIRELNU. LNU LIGHTNING COMPLEX INCIDENT UPDATE Significant fire growth is expected throughout the rest of the operational period. Extreme fire behavior with short and long range spotting are continuing to challenge firefighting efforts. Fires continue to make runs in multiple directions and impacting multiple communities. Multiple fires have merged on the north side of Lake Berryessa into the Hennessey Fire, and continue to actively burn with critical spreads and is moving into large areas of timber. Napa County and Lake County:

East of Dutcher Creek Road and the Dry Creek (the actual creek) Hennessey Fire (Merged Fires – Gamble, Green, Aetna, Markley, Spanish, Morgan, Round): Hennessey Ridge Road in Napa County, Califonia. The fire is current 261,793 acres and 15% contained Sonoma County:

Hennessey Ridge Road in Napa County, Califonia. The fire is current 261,793 acres and 15% contained Walbridge Fire (merged with Stewarts): West of Healdsburg. The fire is currently 50,069 acres and 0% contained

West of Healdsburg. The fire is currently 50,069 acres and 0% contained Meyers Fire: North of Jenner. The fire is currently 2,345 acres and 0% contained Sonoma County Fire Evacuation Map Evacuations: Napa County: OES Info: https://www.countyofnapa.org/353/Emergency-Services Evac Info: https://www.countyofnapa.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=182 Napa County Information Line: (707) 253-4540 Evacuation Order:

North of Jenner. The fire is currently 2,345 acres and 0% contained Highway 128 from Lower Chiles Valley Road to Monticello Road

Highway 128 from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Valley Road

Chiles Pope Valley Road from Highway 128 to Lower Chiles Valley Road

All of Hennessey Ridge Road.

From Moskowite Corner to Wooden Valley Rd, Including the community of Circle Oaks

Atlas Peak from the Bubbing Well Pet Cemetary at 2462 Atlas Peak Rd to the dead end

From Loma Vista Rd / Soda Canyon Rd to the dead end.

All of Steele Canyon Rd from Hwy 128 to and including the Berryessa Highlands Sub Divison

Wragg Canyon Rd – from Hwy 128 to the end of the road, including Pleasure Cove Resort

Chiles Pope Valley Road – From Lower Chiles Valley Road to Pope Canyon Road

Highway 121 (Monticello Road) – from Wooden Valley Road to Silveraldo Trail

Pope Valley Road – From Aetna Springs Road to Chiles Pope Valley Road

Aetna Springs Road – From Pope Valley to the dead end

Butts Canyon Road – From Aetna Springs Road to the Lake County Line

James Creek Road – From Butts Canyon Road to the dead end

Ink Grade – from Pope Valley Rd to White Cottage Rd

Howell Mountain Rd – From Pope Valley Rd to White Cottage Rd

Highway 121 (Monticello Road) – from Wooden Valley Road to Vichy Ave.

Community of Angwin

Community of Deer Park

St Helena Hospital

East side of HWY 29 from Lake County line down to Silverado Trail

East side of Silverado Trail from Highway 29 to Highway 128

Northwest side of Highway 128 to Chiles Pope Valley Road

Northwest side of Chiles Pope Valley Road to Pope Valley Road

Northwest side of Pope Valley Road to Butts Canyon Road

West side of Butts Canyon to Lake County Evacuation Lifted:

Evacuation Orders have been lifted and are no longer in effect for the portion of Silverado Trail between Rosedale Road and Highway 29. Evacuation Orders on Highway 29 from Silverado Trail to the Lake County Line, excluding the portion within the Calistoga City Limits, remain in effect.

Sonoma County:

socoemergency.org

Residents and visitors can dial 2-1-1

You can also view an interactive evacuation map at . https://arcg.is/0buuL1

Livestock 707-234-7193.

Evacuation Order:

North of Austin Creek Recreational Area

East of The Cedars

Mill Creek Road west of the intersection of Puccioni Road

South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road

South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road

West of West Dry Creek Road and Westside Road

North of Sweetwater Springs Road and McCray Ridge Road

East of the East Austin Creek (the actual creek)

Evacuation Warning:

West of Meyers Grade Road to the coast

South of Fort Ross Road

North of Russian Gulch State Beach

North of Austin Cree Recreational Area

East of Cedars

West of Mill Creek Rd

South of Stewarts Point-Skaggs Spring Road

Meyers Fire – County Evacuation Zone 1F1

All areas east of Bohemian Hwy.

North of Graton Rd. and Harrison Grade Rd.

West of Harrison Grade Rd., Green Valley Rd., and Hwy. 116

South of the Russian River Meyers Fire – County Evacuation Zone 1F2

All areas south of the Russian River

East and North of Hwy. 116 (Pocket Canyon)

West of Martinelli Rd

Walbridge Fire – County Evacuation Zone 4A1

All areas East of the Russian River

North of River Rd.

West of Trenton Healdsburg Rd. and Eastside Rd.

South of the area between the western dead end of Windsor River Rd. and the Russian River

Walbridge – Evacuation Zone 4B1 (Northern Forestville)

All areas south of River Rd. from Martinelli Rd. to Trenton Rd.

West of Covey Rd.

North of Front St. / Hwy. 116

East of Martinelli Rd.

Walbridge – Evacuation Zone 2K2

All areas south of Hwy. 101

East of the Russian River to the Windsor Town limits

North of where Windsor River Rd. dead ends extending west to the Russian River.

Meyers – Evacuation Zone 1E3

All areas south of the Russian River

West of Bohemian Hwy.

North and East of Coleman valley Rd. and Willow Creek Rd.

Meyers – Evacuation Zone 1E1

All areas south and west of Willow Creek Rd.

North of Coleman Valley Rd. and Wright Hill Rd.

East of the California Coastal National Monument (BLM property)

Meyers – Evacuation Zone – 1C1

All areas east of the Sonoma coast to the south fork of the Gualala River. South of Kruse Ranch Rd. and Howser Bridge Rd. to Fort Ross Rd.

Grid 2A3

North of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road to the eastern edge of Lake Sonoma

Everything west of the eastern edge of Lake Sonoma to the western boundary that runs north along the ridge line from the intersection of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Rd @ Old Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road to the interception of Rockpile Road @ Cooley Ranch Road north to the Mendocino County Line

Grid 4B1

All areas south of River Rd. from Martinelli Rd. to the intersection of River Rd at Trenton Rd. West of Covey Rd. North of Front St. / Hwy. 116 East of Martinelli Rd.

Lake County:

https://www.facebook.com/lakesheriff/

Evacuation Map:HERE

OES Contact:

(707) 262-4090

Sign Up for Lake County Alerts:

https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736729003#/signup

Evacuation Order:

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has issued an EVACUATION ORDER for residents living in and around Hidden Valley Lake and Jerusalem Valley areas of Lake County due to a Wildland Fire. This includes residents living North of Butts Canyon Rd, South of Hofacker Ln to Morgan Valley Rd, East of Hwy. 29 and West of the Lake/Napa County line. Residents are advised that there is an IMMEDIATE threat to life and property from a wildfire, and are urged to evacuate. Please leave the area. If you are in need of shelter please proceed to a Temporary Evacuation Point (TEP) that has been setup at the old airstrip off of Hwy 53 in Clearlake. You are asked to stay in your vehicle and wear masks when you arrive at the TEP. A shelter is being established and you will be directed to the shelter by staff at the TEP.

Eastside of Highway 29 – North of the Napa/Lake County line up to the Southern Intersection of Highway 29 / St Helena Creek Road (Across from the Twin Pine Casino)

All of St Helena Creek Road – to the Highway 29 / St Helena Creek Road / Butts Canyon Intersection

All areas and residents North and South of Morgan Valley Road (north of the previously established evacuation line (08/19/20) (from SR-29 and Hofacker Lane to Morgan Valley Road)



East of Sky High Ridge Road (extending north to SR-20), South of SR-20, and West of the Lake County line

Evacuation Warning:

All areas west of Highway 29 (including areas west of Saint Helena creek Rd.)

North and East of the Lake/Napa County Line (extending north to the Anderson Springs Rd. continuing between the County Line and Highway 175)

South of Anderson Springs Rd, Neft Rd., and the Boggs Mountain Demonstration State Park

Area prolongation to the intersection of Hofacker Ln. and SR-29

This includes Middletown proper

All areas and residents along Morgan Valley Road between Rocky Creek Road and Reiff Road

Additional evacuations are ongoing, more to follow Evacuation Center: Napa County: Crosswalk Community Church 2590 First Street Napa, CA 94558 Sonoma County: Santa Rosa Fair Grounds 1350 Bennett Valley Road Santa Rosa, CA 95404 Lake County: Temporary Evacuation Points: Is setup at the old airstrip off of Hwy 53 in Clearlake Solano County:

All Evacuation Centers in Solano County will be closing at 7:00 p.m. tonight

Animal Evacuation Center: Napa County Animal Shelter 942 Hartle Court Napa, CA 94559 Solano County

Vallejo Fairgrounds, 900 Fairgrounds Drive, Vallejo (large animals, current count 211 animals)

Solano County Animal Shelter, 2510 Claybank Rd (small animals only, current count 285 animals)

Road Closures:

Napa County:

SR-121 at Wooden Valley Rd (this was previously the SR-121 at SR-128 closure). This closure will be staffed by an officer. Circle Oaks is being or will be evacuated

SR-128 at Pleasent’s Valley Rd. Woodland CHP and Caltrans are staffing this closure. No traffic westbound on SR-128 from this intersection. Traffic can move east on SR-128 and south on Pleasent’s Valley Rd

Butts Canyon Rd at Snell Valley Rd. This closure is staffed by a CHP officer. We do not want anyone traveling south on Butts Canyon Rd past this intersection

SR-128 at Silverado Trail. This closure is staffed by a CHP officer and Caltrans

Napa County Roads is working on the following closures:

Atlas Peak Rd at Westgate Drive. No traffic north on Atlas Peak Rd. past Westgate Drive. This section of Atlas Peak is being or will be evacuated

Soda Canyon Rd at Silverado Trail. Soda Canyon Rd. north of Loma Vista Drive is being or will be evacuated. We do not want any traffic on Soda Canyon Rd north of Loma Vista–it’s easier to close it at Silverado Trail

Sonoma County:

SR-1 @ Fort Ross Road- No traffic on S/B SR-1 and no traffic E/B on Fort Ross Rd

SR-1 @ Meyers Grade Road- No traffic on N/B SR-1 and no traffic on N/B Meyers Grade Rd

Fort Ross Road at Seaview Road- No traffic on W/B Fort Ross Rd. and no traffic on E/B Fort Ross Rd

Myers Grade Road at Fort Ross Road- No traffic on S/B Meyers Grade Rd

Dry Creek Rd at Dry Creek

Yoaking Bridge Rd at Dry Creek

Lyton Springs Rd at Dry Creek

Westside Rd @ Dry Creek

Wohler Rd at River Rd

Odd Fellows Park Rd at Russian River

Bohemian Hwy at Russian River

Mosscow Rd at Hwy 116

Hwy 116 at Hwy 1 (Move Hwy 1 at Myers Grade)

King Ridge Rd @ Sewell Rd (private Rd with gates)

Skaggs Spings Rd at Sewell Rd (Anvil Ranch)

Solano County

Auburn Road at Foothill Road

Brown’s Valley at Shelton

Putah Creek Road at Winters Road

Putah Creek Road at Winters Road

Cherry Glen Road at Lyon Road

Mankas Corner Road at Rancho Solano Parkway

Suisun Valley Road at Rockville Road

Abaernathy Rd. N/ Rockville Road

N. Orchard Avenue at Vaca Valley Road

Pleasants Valley @ SR-128

Gibson Canyon Road at Fruitvale Road

Cherry Glen Road at Pleasants Valley Road

Timm Road at Peaceful Glen Road

Gibson Canyon Road at Farrell Road

Rollingwood Drive at Lyon Road

Suisun Valley Road at Lambert Road

Browns Valley Road at Cantelow Road

Rice Lane north of Aldridge Road

Clancy Lane west of Timm Road

Rockville Rd. @ Suisun Valley Road

Suisun Valley Rd. S/ Rockville Road

Cherry Glen Rd. @ Lyon Road

Cantelow Rd. @ Timm Road

Green Valley Rd. @ Rockville Road

Gibson Canyon Rd. @ Vine

Additional road closures are ongoing, more to follow