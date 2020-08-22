VACAVILLE (CBS SF) — Gov. Gavin Newsom toured miles of charred hills and burned out homes Saturday, getting a first-hand look at the devastation left behind by wildfires that have burned nearly 700,000 acres in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Along the way, Newsom thanked President Donald Trump for his partnership and for granting the state’s request for a major disaster declaration.

“If you don’t believe in climate change, come to California” Newsom tweeted. This is from today. And is just a small part of the nearly 600 fires we are battling this week.”

Quick snapshot of the view from the ground of the SCU Lightning Complex damage. 💔 pic.twitter.com/NEdqzJVdm0 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 23, 2020

The governor started his morning with a stop at World Central Kitchen’s set up in Vacaville. The nonprofit is helping to feed firefighters, first responders, and residents impacted by the evacuations.

He later shared on social media a quick snapshot of the view from the ground of the SCU Lightning Complex damage. And posted another view of it from the air of what has become the third largest wildfire in California history.

Today, Governor @GavinNewsom surveyed the #SCULightningComplex, the third-largest fire in California’s history, & met with brave first responders. Thank you to @calfireSCU and all the volunteers working around the clock to keep Californians safe. pic.twitter.com/wO26ebLJzF — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) August 23, 2020

“We have more people, but it’s not enough, we have more air support, but it’s still not enough and that’s why we need the support of our fellow partners,” said Newsom in a press conference on Friday.

He said the state has reached out to Canada and Australia for support. Fire crews are now getting help from ten states including Oregon, Idaho, Texas and Arizona.

Reinforcements started arriving Friday, more than doubling the number of personnel assigned to the LNU complex, which is the state’s second largest wildfire.

Meanwhile, President Trump has weighed in on the lightning fires.

“You’ve got to clean your forests. They have many, many years of leaves and broken trees and they’re like, like so flammable,” he said. “You touch them and it goes up. I’ve been telling them this now for three years, but they don’t want to listen. ”

Despite those comments, Newsom spoke out on what he calls “a good working relationship with the president.”