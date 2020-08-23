Comments
AC Hotel
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Mayor Sam Liccardo announced a partnership with San Jose hotels to offer reduced rates starting for victims and evacuees of wildfires raging in the South Bay.
The prices, known as “San Jose Cares” rates, are being offered by 13 local hotels. A website is being constructed and should be live by Monday morning at: sanjose.org/sjcares For now, consumers may contact the hotels directly and ask for the “San Jose Cares” rate.
AC Hotel
BW Plus Airport Plaza – 408-243-2400
Hilton San Jose
Westin San Jose – (408) 295-2000
Pavilion Inn – (408) 437-9100
Hyatt Place
Hotel DeAnza
Fairmont
San Jose Marriott
Hayes Mansion – (408) 226-3200
Hotel Valencia
Country Inn & Suites
Doubletree
You must log in to post a comment.