SAN fRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Republican National Convention kicked off Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina as the party formally nominated President Trump in a roll call. Mr. Trump received 2,550 delegates’ votes, unanimously making him the party nominee.
The RNC expected lineup includes first lady Melania Trump and the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield). The broad focus of the convention will be the “forgotten men and women of America,” Trump campaign officials told Axios. Each night of the convention will have its own theme, such as “land of greatness” and “land of heroes.”
Monday’s theme is “Land of Promise.” Expected speakers include Senator Tim Scott, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, Representative Jim Jordan, former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Donald Trump Jr. and Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple photographed pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters.
CBSN will provide live coverage and analysis throughout the day, with full coverage beginning at 2 p.m. PDT on “Red & Blue,” anchored by Elaine Quijano. At 5 p.m. PT, tune in ahead of each night’s convention speakers and live coverage of the proceedings. CBSN coverage continues at 8 p.m. PT with post-convention analysis.
HOW TO WATCH
Convention coverage on CBSN: 5 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time – 5:30 p.m. PDT
Convention coverage simulcast on CBSN and KPIX 5: 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. PDT
Post-convention coverage on CBSN: 8 p.m. PDT
From 7-8 p.m. PDT each night, CBSN and KPIX will simulcast live coverage anchored by “CBS Evening News” anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell.
Coverage will include reporting from CBSN politics reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, CBS News correspondents and campaign reporters, plus the latest on the state of the race from CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto.
Download the free CBS News app for full CBSN coverage and live convention updates. CBSN streaming is available on all major platforms, including iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon, Apple TV, Samsung and Pluto.
