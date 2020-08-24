CZU Lighting Complex: Fire Victim Died Trying To Flee Flames; 6 Rescued While Trying To Return To Evacuated Homes; 4 Remain Missing A 70-year-old man found dead near Davenport likely was killed while trying to escape the advancing CZU Complex fire while 6 others were rescued after they became trapped by flames while trying to return to their evacuated homes, officials said Monday during an update on the battle with the massive wildfire.