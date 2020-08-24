SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The National Weather Service canceled a red flag warning Monday for the San Francisco and Monterey bay areas as the broad scale threat of lightning passed the region.

The warning was originally in effect through 5 p.m. Monday due to the threat of lightning strikes and thunderstorms causing additional wildfires.

We have CANCELLED the Red Flag Warning. Stay weather aware as weak cells are still over the North Bay; however, most moisture has moved north of our area and instability has decreased giving us confidence to let the warning expire early.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/bG8PKPr6Sn — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 24, 2020

The vestiges of wet weather will pass the greater Bay Area into Monday evening, with a low chance of a handful of showers in Napa and Sonoma

counties.

Dry lightning strikes and high temperatures combined to spark wildfires across the region last week.

National Weather Service officials said there are no notable weather-related fire threats though the rest of the week.

Meanwhile, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District on Monday extended the current Spare the Air Alert through Wednesday. The region has been under an alert since last Tuesday due to wildfire smoke from the lightning-sparked fires started on August 16.

The following online resources are available to check current air quality where you live and find out when it’s healthy to resume normal activities outside.