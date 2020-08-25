SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — The San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday confirmed that the team’s Sept 13 home opener against the Arizona Cardinals would be played with no fans in attendance at Levi’s Stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The team posted the announcement on its official website late Tuesday morning.

“Through ongoing dialogue with State and Santa Clara County officials, and in accordance with public health guidelines, we can confirm that we will begin our season on September 13th against the Arizona Cardinals without fans in attendance,” the statement read. “We will continue to work with State and County officials regarding the potential to welcome the Faithful back to Levi’s® Stadium later this season.”

The team encouraged fans to follow the 49ers social media accounts for future updates for additional information regarding the season.

“We appreciate the patience of the Faithful as we work to manage this unprecedented situation. We will continue communicating updates as appropriate,” the statement read.

The Niners and other NFL teams had already scrapped all preseason games in an effort to lure disgruntled players into training camp amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, the team announced options for season ticket holders for the upcoming season given the circumstances of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement on the team’s website posted on July 8, people with season tickets will be able to roll over 2020 season payments to the 2021 season or opt-out for a full refund. The team had already suspended collecting 2020 payments for those on the monthly payment plan.