CUPERTINO (CBS News) — A district judge has ruled that Apple could continue to keep the popular game Fortnite from the iPhone maker’s app store.
Fortnite’s maker, Epic Games, sued Apple last week in an effort to get the popular game restored to the iPhone’s download hub.
The widely popular multi-player game, in which players compete in a last-person-standing shootout set in a cartoonish world, has not been available in Apple’s app store since mid-August.
