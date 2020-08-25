ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A 29-year-old man was arrested in Antioch after allegedly running a red light and crashing into another vehicle and then trying to flee the scene late Monday night, police said.

At 11:34 p.m., an officer came upon the crash between a large pickup truck and small sedan at the intersection of Deer Valley Road and Asilomar Drive.

Witnesses said the pickup truck driver and female passenger fled after the truck ran the red light and hit the sedan. Officers searched the area and found the pair a few blocks away. The driver, whose name hasn’t been released, was booked into county jail, according to police.

The male driver and passenger in the sedan suffered serious injuries and crews needed more than 30 minutes to extricate them from the car. Both were taken via helicopter to a hospital, where one remained in critical condition Tuesday, police said.

