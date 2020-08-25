SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose police asked for the public’s help Tuesday in finding a 73-year-old man who went missing the evening before and is considered at-risk because of a medical condition.
Tom “Thanasi” Bekakos was last seen around 7:65 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Lenzen Avenue.
Bekakos, who left the area on foot, suffers from dementia and has trouble communicating with others. He is described as a white man who is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes, police said.
He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, gray short-sleeved T-shirt and blue jeans ripped at the knees. Anyone with information about Bekakos’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the San Jose police Missing Persons Unit at (408) 277-4786.
