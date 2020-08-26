SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Wednesday announced a recent firearms and narcotics bust in the city’s Sunset District that netted four arrests, 29 firearms including assault weapons, drugs and ammunition.

On Friday, August 21, police officers from the Taraval Neighborhood Unit and the department’s Tactical Unit served a search warrant on the 1500 block of 48th Avenue following an investigation into illegal possession and distribution of firearms.

The search warrant resulted in the arrest of four suspects who were all San Francisco residents: 60-year-old Bart Yoldi, 37-year-old Ahmad Aboudallah, 38-year-old Gina Costello and 51-year-old Todd Brown. All suspects were transported to San Francisco County Jail for booking.

Police also found and seized 29 firearms, multiple rounds of ammunition of varying calibers and a variety of narcotics. All items seized from the search warrants are being processed by the SFPD Crime Scene Investigations Unit.

The suspects are facing a litany of charges including multiple counts of possession of an assault weapon, criminal storage of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamines, manufacturing and/or assembling a firearm, possession of short-barreled rifles/sawed off shotguns and possession of firearm by a prohibited person among other violations.

While arrests have been made, this remains open investigations. Police are asking that anyone with information about the suspects or crimes allegedly committed to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters can remain anonymous.