FREMONT (BCN) — Bomb and shooting threats made anonymously overnight against 13 schools in the Fremont Unified School District impacted instruction Thursday morning, according to police and school district officials.
No children are on school campuses because of the pandemic, but authorities were conductubg walk-throughs at each school.
The schools that were targeted by the threats included:
Warwick Elementary
Millard Elementary
Hirsch Elementary
Warm Springs Elementary
Maloney Elementary
Patterson Elementary
Oliveira Elementary
Niles Elementary
Mission Valley Elementary
Robertson High School
Mission San Jose High School
Washington High School
Thornton Junior High School
A letter to the school community from the superintendent regarding the threats can be found at the Fremont Unified School District website.
District Superintendent CJ Cammack said in the letter that the threats would impact instruction Thursday because some staff members work from
the school sites. To be cautious, district officials have closed the 13
schools for the day.
Because of the threats, food distribution at the 13 sites will be moved to other locations. Cammack said that after speaking with police, no other schools need to be closed Thursday.
Police don’t believe the threats are credible. The threats were sent by email, according to police.
