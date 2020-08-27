FREMONT (BCN) — Bomb and shooting threats made anonymously overnight against 13 schools in the Fremont Unified School District impacted instruction Thursday morning, according to police and school district officials.

No children are on school campuses because of the pandemic, but authorities were conductubg walk-throughs at each school.

The schools that were targeted by the threats included:

Warwick Elementary

Millard Elementary

Hirsch Elementary

Warm Springs Elementary

Maloney Elementary

Patterson Elementary

Oliveira Elementary

Niles Elementary

Mission Valley Elementary

Robertson High School

Mission San Jose High School

Washington High School

Thornton Junior High School

A letter to the school community from the superintendent regarding the threats can be found at the Fremont Unified School District website.

District Superintendent CJ Cammack said in the letter that the threats would impact instruction Thursday because some staff members work from

the school sites. To be cautious, district officials have closed the 13

schools for the day.

Because of the threats, food distribution at the 13 sites will be moved to other locations. Cammack said that after speaking with police, no other schools need to be closed Thursday.

Police don’t believe the threats are credible. The threats were sent by email, according to police.

