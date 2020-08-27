The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has extended Spare the Air alerts through Sunday because of wildfire smoke that has lessened in recent days but still elevates pollution levels around the region.

The air district issued a long string of the alerts, which ban the burning of wood and other solid fuel both indoors and outdoors, after lightning strikes sparked wildfires around the Bay Area two weekends ago.

Although the amount of smoke around the region has lessened thanks to on-shore breezes and crews making progress on containing the blazes, air quality is still expected to be unhealthy through the weekend, particularly near the fires in the North Bay and South Bay, according to the air district.

People can find out when a Spare the Air alert is in effect by texting “START” to 81757, registering for email alerts at http://www.sparetheair.org, calling (800) HELP-AIR, downloading the Spare the Air smartphone app, or connecting with Spare the Air on Facebook or Twitter.