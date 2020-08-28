ORINDA (CBS SF) — Three suspects being sought for a brazen daytime robbery of an Orinda resident at his home have been arrested, including one in Texas, authorities said Friday.

The robbery happened on July 25 on Fallen Leaf Terrace at about 2 p.m. when the armed suspects approached the residents as he was unloading his vehicle in his driveway. The suspects fled with his property, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said.

Working with other law enforcement agencies, Orinda police detectives were able to identify the three suspects involved in the robbery. The sames suspects were believed to be involved in other crimes in the East Bay, the sheriff’s office said.

Two suspects, Oakland residents Shane Downs, 23, and John Downs, 25, were arrested in late July by Piedmont and Berkeley Police after the two agencies served warrants at an Oakland home for crimes in their jurisdictions.

On August 25, the third suspect was arrested in Plano, Texas. He was identified as 25-year-old Demaria Leanthony Adger of Oakland. Adger remained in custody in Collin County, Texas and was awaiting extradition back to Contra Costa County.

Anyone with any information on this incident was asked to contact Sergeant S. Valkanoff of the Orinda Police Department at (925) 253-4217. Anonymous tipsters can email tips@so.cccounty.us or call 866-846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.