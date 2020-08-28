OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — The GOP wrapped up it’s convention Thursday night, hammering away at its law-and-order message as both parties gear up for the final stretch of the presidential campaign.

On Friday, KPIX 5 spoke with voters supporting the Democratic candidate and the Republican incumbent to see where the respective conventions left them.

“I think law and order is very important in this country,” said Dana, a voter who declined to provide his last name.

“I feel like they’re trying to brainwash me on the things that they did that I don’t think that they had anything to do with,” said Jerry, who also declined to provide his last name.

KPIX 5 found Jerry and Dana, two old friends from Tiburon, having lunch at Oakland’s Jack London Square Friday afternoon. They have very different political views and said their relationship works because they avoid talking about politics, except for this time.

Jerry is voting for Donald Trump and Dana for Joe Biden.

“The convention last night, all those people sitting in the audience, none of them had masks on. He’s not really concerned about people. He doesn’t care if half of those people go home and die,” said Jerry.

“I think there’s a lot of equality right now. I think that it’s really easy to play the race card,” said Dana.

The President said he’s the better option and warned Biden will destroy America with radical ideologies.

“This is sort of an old way of dividing people against one another and scaring people,” said Joe Tuman, a political analyst and professor at San Francisco State University.

He said it was a mistake that Trump and his camp stayed away from the coronavirus topic.

“Even if you manage to convenience voters that crime is a real problem, crime is not killing 180,000 people in 5 or 6 months,” said Tuman. “And voters will remember that.”

Trump supporters said don’t write off the president because he pulled off the biggest political upset four years ago. Both sides said it’s about getting out the vote.