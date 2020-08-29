SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (CBS SF) – The CZU Lightning Complex fires burning in San Mateo and Santa Cruz Counties are nearly 30 percent contained, as firefighters look to make progress ahead of expected rising temperatures.
As of Saturday morning, the fire has burned 83,335 acres (130 square miles) and is 29 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.
“Elevated temperatures will begin on Sunday and continue through much of next week with very warm to hot conditions across most inland areas,” the agency said in its morning update.
Cal Fire also said damage inspection in burned areas is 75 percent complete. Nearly 900 structures, including 620 homes, have been destroyed in the fires, but officials stressed the number could fluctuate. Meanwhile, another 104 structures have been damaged.
More than 10,000 structures remain threatened as of Saturday, Cal Fire said, and about 45,000 people remain under evacuation orders.
One person has died, while another person suffered injuries in the fires, Cal Fire said.
The fires, which were sparked by an unseasonal lightning storm earlier this month, has yet to have an estimated date of containment.
