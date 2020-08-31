SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco is allowing some businesses to reopen this week, so many owners are adapting to the new rules while the city falls under the state’s red or second-strictest tier of COVID-19 restrictions.

Breanne Hight, who owns Aida Salon in Union Square, has been closed since the pandemic began. But the city has allowed personal services to restart outdoors on Tuesday, Sept. 1st.

“My colleague and I decided to start a completely different business, so we are taking haircuts outdoors, and we’re coming to your home, or to your outdoor space,” said Hight. “It’s a mobile hair-cutting business called Essential Haircuts.”

In addition to hair salons, barber shops, nail salons and massage parlors can operate outdoors. Employees and customers will be required to wear masks.

“Looking forward to getting my haircut, as you can tell it’s been awhile, it’s starting to get a little out of control, so as soon as they open I’m going to be first in line,” said Christopher Westcott of San Francisco.

While Hight will be starting her new business, her Stockton Street salon will remain temporarily closed.

“We don’t have any option to do any outdoor services here, particularly because we’re right on the street, and it’s busy,” she said.

KPIX found many residents eager to take advantage of outdoor treatments.

“I’m excited about it, I feel like as long as people are outdoors with masks on, I feel fairly comfortable,” said Connie Rawson of San Francisco. “My sister cut my hair the last time, so I’m looking forward to having a professional do it.”

San Francisco is seeing about 75 new cases of COVID-19 a day, which is considerably down from last month. But Mayor London Breed has warned that reopenings do raise the risk of more infections.

“I haven’t had my haircut since March, so it looks pretty bad if I let it down, so that would be really exciting. I will definitely come out and support my local businesses,” said Reema Farhat of San Francisco.

Gyms and fitness studios can move their classes or training sessions outdoors to public spaces starting September 9th.