OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two people were in stable condition after being hit by gunfire Tuesday night in the area of 25th Street and Telegraph Avenue, Oakland police said.
Police were notified of the shooting shortly before 9 p.m. and officers located two female victims with wounds not considered to be life threatening.
