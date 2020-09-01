SAN FRANCISCO — Many Bay Area restaurants are looking ahead to the upcoming Labor Day weekend and hoping for a big boost in sales.
San Francisco’s oldest continuously operating business, Boudin Bakery, is offering at-home Dungeness crab feasts just in time for the holiday. The meal kit includes steamed and cracked Dungeness Crab served with drawn butter and homemade cocktail sauce, classic Caeser salad, sourdough bread, and linguini with marinara sauce.
“We were founded in 1849 and we just want people to be able to enjoy what we have to offer – our fresh sourdough bread – it’s a way that people can bring San Francisco to their homes during these difficult times,” said Boudin Bakery VP of Operations Paul Miller.
Like many restaurants, Boudin Bakery has pivoted during the pandemic and added outdoor dining in the parking lot at its iconic Fisherman’s Wharf location.
“We made it through earthquakes and a lot of other things that have happened, and we’re here to stay,” Miller added.
