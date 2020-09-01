SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — For the first time in months, hair and nail salons are open in San Francisco, but some are biding their time.

The city has green-lighted salons to offer limited outdoor services, but many businesses are choosing to wait until indoor services are permitted. Right now, shampooing and chemical treatments are not allowed outdoors.



On Tuesday, Mayor London Breed said the goal is to allow salons to reopen indoors in late September.

“We want you to do this responsibly, because we want to make sure we continue to see these businesses to re-open. All plans are subject to change, just like they were before,” Mayor Breed said.

Archer Salon on Grant Avenue, in Union Square, says it will be more than ready when a reopening date is announced.

Temperature checks will be performed at the door, customers will be given warm and sanitized robes, and extensive cleaning measures throughout will be part of its standard procedure.



Owner Gari Cuevas has used the time during the shelter-in-place closure to revamp the space, and add extra precautions, like a UV lighting system to sterilize the entire salon each night.



“We were mandated to do six feet, we’re doing 12. And I have seats for eight, I’m only going to do three. Three stylists with space, especially in the beginning,” said Cuevas.



Over the last six months, Breed said, San Francisco has had a total of 9,544 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 83 deaths. The mayor noted that progress was being made, but said she fears a possible surge in new cases and hospitalizations coming out of Labor Day Weekend.

San Francisco is currently not on the state’s watchlist.

When it is safe to do so, Cuevas hopes to see his regulars come through the door.

“If they come, we’ll do it, we’ll figure it out, people want to work,” said Cuevas.