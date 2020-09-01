Comments
KINGS BEACH (CBS13) – A North Lake Tahoe Safeway grocery store got an unexpected furry visitor looking for snacks last week.
CBS 13 in Sacramento reports that cell phone video taken by Rubī Nevarez on Aug. 27, a bear apparently decided to go shopping at the Kings Beach Safeway.
The bear could be seen rummaging around the produce section. It’s unclear if it was looking for, or trying to make its own, picnic basket.
Tahoe is bear country, but it’s the second time the same store had been visited by a bear in the past month.
Back on Aug. 18, a bear was also seen grabbing a bag of Tostitos and walking out. A video of the close encounter was obtained by CBS affiliate KUTV.
It’s not clear if it is the same bear appearing in both videos.
You must log in to post a comment.