HAYWARD (KPIX) – Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19, as well as his wife and children.

The Hayward-born actor posted a video on Instagram Wednesday, saying his entire family has been hit by the coronavirus.

The caption read, “Stay disciplined. Boost your immune system. Commit to wellness. Wear your mask. Protect your family. Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings. Stay positive. And care for your fellow human beings. Stay healthy, my friends.”

Johnson talked about his family’s bout with the disease.

“I can tell you this is one of the most challenging things we’ve had to endure as a family.” he said. “This was a real kick in the gut.”

The actor said he is sure he and his family caught it from close family friends but they were being very disciplined about the COVID-19 safety measures. He says now he will be even stricter.

“If you have family and friends over to your house and they have been quarantining you still never know.”

He advises everyone to get tested before visiting others or having guests, to ensure they are not sick. He says people should stay disciplined, boost their immunity with antioxidants, and wear a mask.

The 48-year-old said his babies had very few symptoms, but the virus was much harder on him and his wife, Lauren Hashian.

Johnson has friends who have lost loved ones to COVID-19, and says he is counting his blessings.

“We are on the other side, no longer contagious, thank God we are healthy.”