SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose were investigating a homicide Wednesday after finding a man shot dead in the eastern part of the city.

Officers responded at around 11:54 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a person shot on the 1000 block of Clemence Ave. near Story Road and McLaughlin Ave. They found an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Paramedics arrived but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there are currently no suspects identified or apprehended, and the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

The victim was not identified. The county coroner’s office will release the victim’s identity after notifying next of kin.

This killing was San Jose’s 26th homicide of 2020. There were 34 homicides in the city in 2019.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact Detective Sergeant Kilmer or Detective Reckas of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide unit at 408-277-5283.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 408-947-7867.