NEW YORK (CBS Sports) — Longtime big league pitcher and Hall of Famer Tom Seaver passed away Wednesday, his family confirmed to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. He was 75.
Seaver’s family says he “passed peacefully in his sleep of complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19.”
“We are heartbroken to share that our beloved husband and father has passed away,” Seaver’s wife, Nancy, and daughters, Anne and Sarah, said in a statement. “We send our love out to his fans, as we mourn his loss with you.”
