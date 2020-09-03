OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Oakland A’s placed right handed-pitcher Daniel Mengden on the COVID-19 injury list last week after he tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the team’s general manager.

Oakland general manager David Forst told the media that Mengden, who lives in Houston, was asymptomatic and was self-isolating at home since his diagnosis last Thursday.

After learning of Mengden’s positive test results, the team postponed its series against the Seattle Mariners to allow for additional testing and contact tracing. Major League Baseball said the games will be made up with a doubleheader in Seattle on Sept. 14 and another in Oakland on Sept. 26.

The A’s added new left-hander Mike Minor to the 40-man roster after acquiring him Monday in a trade with the Angels.

“He continues to be asymptomatic and feels good,” Forst said while discussing Mengden on a conference call.

The A’s don’t know how Mengden contracted the coronavirus. There haven’t been additional positive tests within the traveling party.

“There was no breaking of protocols,” Forst said. “That’s frankly what’s scary about this virus.”

The A’s returned to the field at the Coliseum for workouts Wednesday with another session scheduled for Thursday as they prepare to host the Padres beginning Friday night. Oakland faces playing three doubleheaders in a seven-day span starting next Tuesday.

